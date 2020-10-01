While Alexei remains in Berlin. He still has a rather long rehabilitation ahead of him. But he has already been discharged from the Charité clinic. It is not known exactly where Navalny lives after that. This is understandable, given that the Russian special services may try to complete what they started in Tomsk.

The film crew of Deutsche Welle (DW), after analyzing the photographs exhibited by Alexei on Instagram, came to the conclusion that he took them in the famous Berlin Tiergarten park. And Navalny, as journalists suggest, lives in a small hotel 30 minutes walk from his place of walks. DW drew attention to the increased security measures at the entrance to the hotel. In addition, a car with the license plate of the German federal government stops there every day.

But back to the interview. Der Spiegel journalists noticed that Aleksey lost weight. He said that he had lost 12 kg in a month. Fortunately, the poisoning did not affect the sharpness of his mind, sense of humor and his inherent irony. This is obvious from Navalny’s answers, the most important of them, in our opinion, we suggest below:

– It is very important for me that this interview will be published in the German press. I have never had close ties in Germany. I didn’t know anyone here. Not a single politician. But it so happened that – do you hear how my voice trembles with excitement? – it so happened that I am grateful to them. German politicians and Angela Merkel first of all took part in my destiny and saved my life. The doctors at Charité not only saved me, they brought me back as a person. Therefore, first of all, I want to thank all the Germans. I understand that this sounds pretentious, but Germany has become a special country for me. I was in Berlin only once before – three years ago. I am a stranger here, but so many people took care of me, showed simple human feelings …

– I feel much better than three weeks ago, better every day. Not so long ago I could only climb 10 steps, but now I can go up to the fifth floor. And most importantly, my mental abilities returned to me. Although, by the end of our interview, we will be convinced of the opposite. (laughs). I can already stand on one leg again. This is my new job – to stand on one leg with the other extended forward. I do this exercise every day. By the way, I’m not the only one in the park – there are several other 90-year-olds who do the same exercises.

– My biggest problem is sleep. I used to laugh at those who don’t sleep well. I never had a problem with that. And then I was in a coma, anesthesia, cleansing of the body, an incomprehensible half-asleep state for days. And now I cannot sleep without sleeping pills. The doctors say that I will recover 90 or 100 percent, but in fact, no one knows for sure. Now I am in the position of a guinea pig. Probably, someday they will write about me in medical journals …

– Do I remember the day when I was poisoned? Perfectly! The day was wonderful, I was flying home after an exhausting but successful business trip. At the beginning of the flight, like at the airport, I felt good. What happened next is very difficult to describe, because it is impossible to compare with anything. It’s like a DDoS attack on a computer: an overload that breaks down the nervous system. I felt that I could not concentrate, I broke out in a cold sweat. First I asked Kira Yarmysh (Navalny’s press secretary – Ed.) handkerchief, then asked her to talk to me, then asked for water from the flight attendants, then decided that I had to go to the toilet.

I sat on the toilet and washed myself with cold water, and then I realized – if I don’t open the door now, I will die here. There was no pain, but I knew that I was dying. I left the toilet and said to the flight attendant: “I was poisoned, I am dying.” Then I remember how I was lying on the floor, and he looked at me with surprise and a smile, apparently believing that I was served stale chicken. I remember being asked about heart problems. But nothing hurt me at all – I just knew that I was dying …

Then the voices became quieter, the woman began to tell me: “Do not switch off.” Then the end. I understand that I am dead. On the Internet, I watched a video recorded by one of the passengers, which was called “Navalny screams in pain.” But it wasn’t pain – pain makes you feel alive. And I just understood that this was the end. From the moment I felt that something strange was happening, half an hour passed until I lost consciousness …

– I claim that Vladimir Putin is behind the poisoning, and I have no other versions. I say this on the basis of facts, and the main one is “Newbie”. Only two people can give an order to use or manufacture it – the head of the FSB or the SVR. Maybe another GRU. Obviously, they cannot make such a decision without Putin’s instructions …

– They say that Yevgeny Prigozhin could have done it. Does Prigozhin have access to Novichok? Unlikely – because then he probably would have already poisoned half the world. Remember that he killed three Russian journalists in Africa …

– If a month and a half ago they had told me that they would poison me with Novichok, I would have laughed. Putin is fighting the opposition in a different way. For example, arrests and beatings. Chemical warfare agents are for traitors. But now, apparently, something has changed in Putin’s head, although he knows that I am not an oligarch and not a secret agent, but a politician. Perhaps they decided that since the usual means of struggle against me did not help, they must go to extreme measures. Many people think that Putin is only interested in geopolitics, but this is not so. Look at Khabarovsk – people have been taking to the streets for over 80 days, and the Kremlin does not know what to do with them. The system is trying to survive, to use extreme measures to prevent the Belarusian scenario …

“I assume I got the poison through my skin by touching something. Then I took a bottle of water, drank from it, put it back and left the room. That’s where the traces of poison come from. These footprints were not dangerous, there was a minimal amount of poison. He could not harm anyone …

– I believe they drew conclusions from Skripal poisoningwhen 48 people were infected in Salisbury and one woman died. Probably, the poison was not applied to the sink or shower, because I could not use them, or to the phone, which I could give to Kira Yarmysh, and instead of one suspicious death there would be two. I’m just thinking. It was probably some more complex poison, and it was applied to a thing that only I touch …

– I think they didn’t want to let me out of the country, that’s why they said that I was not in a transportable state. But thanks to the support of supporters and the actions of my wife, the situation turned into a reality show “Navalny is dying in Omsk.” And people didn’t want to watch it. It was important for Putin that I did not receive the status of a victim, so that I did not receive political capital, even posthumous capital, so I was eventually released. And I think they waited 48 hours because they hoped that the poison would not be found in the end …

– The visit of Angela Merkel was a complete surprise – the door opened into the ward and my doctor and Merkel entered. I will not talk about the details of the conversation, but we did not discuss anything secret, her visit was just an indicative gesture. I was impressed with how well she understands what is happening in Russia and understands the situation. When I talked to her, I understood why she has been at the top of German politics for so long …

– I will return to Russia, otherwise it will mean that Putin has achieved his goal. Now my job is to remain a person who is not afraid. And I’m not afraid. I will not give Putin such a gift as my emigration. Of course, I am worried about my family, thoughts arise – what if the poison was brought to my apartment, where my wife and children live? But they are not afraid. My task is to recover as soon as possible and then return to Russia … I will continue to travel to the regions, stay in hotels, drink water in the rooms. Politically, little will change. The struggle will continue between those who are fighting for freedom and those who want to throw us back into the past. They will use more and more sophisticated methods, but we will try to survive …

– In my opinion, the chief doctor of the Omsk hospital is even worse than the agents of the special services. For them, killing is at least part of the profession. And he knew everything what was happening to me, but he told the world about metabolic disorders and that I drank too much. Do I hate people who called themselves doctors but really wanted to wait for me to die? Probably. Do I want to draw out a sword and cut off their heads? No, because I am for the rule of law, they should be tried in a fair court …

– For a long time it was considered impossible that Putin would risk a conflict with Berlin, but now that time has come, like the time for political assassinations in Russia. The German government has taken a very clear position, probably not because of me. It rather means that they are aware of the dangerous path that Russia is taking. It is up to Germany to stop Nord Stream 2 or not, but sanctions against Russia are generally useless. We need targeted punishments for those who benefit from the corrupt system so that they can no longer enjoy life in the West …

