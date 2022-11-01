After almost two days of silence and a morning full of suspense, the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, finally appeared at the Alvorada Palace, in the capital, Brasilia. He offered a brief speech to the nation, without accepting questions from the journalists gathered there, and although he did not explicitly say that he accepted the result of the election day, he was in favor of “respecting the Constitution.” He also described a “feeling of injustice” regarding the electoral process.

After more than an hour and a half waiting at the Alvorada Palace, the Presidential residence in Brasilia, Bolsonaro arrived on Tuesday afternoon smiling to give a long-awaited speech after his defeat in the elections this Sunday, October 30. However, he spoke for just over two minutes, took no questions and did not explicitly comment on his loss.

He began by thanking the more than 58 million Brazilians who voted for him and commented on the truckers’ movement that took place in more than 20 states in the country after the announcement of ‘Lula’s’ victory. “The popular demonstrations these days are the result of indignation and the feeling of injustice about how the electoral process took place,” he declared.

However, the current president did not announce requesting a recount of votes and did not claim victory. On the contrary, he announced that he will continue “fulfilling the commandments of the Constitution,” congratulating himself on always playing “within the four lines of the Constitution.”

This Sunday, the second round of the presidential elections took place in Brazil, in which ‘Lula’ advanced his opponent by 1.8 points and around 2 million votes. Until now, Bolsonaro has remained silent, suggesting that he did not officially acknowledge defeat, while some of his loyal radicals have cut hundreds of roads across the country.

News in development…