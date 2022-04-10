In a brief speech, the National Grouping candidate, Marine Le Pen, stressed that “the French people have spoken and do me the honor of being classified in the second round against the outgoing president.” In her speech, the far-right leader asked for the support of “all those who did not vote” for the current president and called on “all French people of all sensibilities” to join her “to implement the great alternation that France needs”.

