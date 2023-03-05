Home page politics

From: Linus Prien

Former US President Donald Trump at CPAC. © Alex Brandon/AP/dpa

Against Joe Biden, against the Democrats and against Ukraine: Donald Trump rages against everyone during his speech at a conference. He is well received by his followers.

Fort Washington – The former US President made an acclaimed appearance donald trump at the kconservative-conference CPAC its popularity demonstrated at the right base. On Saturday (March 4) the Republican attacked his successor Joe Biden in front of thousands of listeners at the meeting near Washington, as well as parts of his own party – and presented himself as the best candidate for the 2024 presidential election. In view of the Ukraine war, he warned a “Third World War”.

“We will defeat the Democrats,” Trump said in his speech, which lasted around one and a half hours. “We’re going to kick Joe Biden out of the White House.” Trump’s statement, “We’re going to finish what we started,” was met with calls from the audience for Trump’s “four more years” in the White House.

Donald Trump on the Ukraine war: “I will prevent World War III”

Trump said he was the only candidate who USA from the “warmonger” Democrats and the “fanatics and fools” in the Republican ranks. US citizens are in an “epic fight to save our country from people who hate it and want to destroy it completely,” the 76-year-old said. Voters are tired of “political dynasties” among Democrats and Republicans, “China-loving politicians” and supporters of “endless foreign wars”.

“We’re going to have World War III if something doesn’t happen quickly,” Trump said in part of his speech criticizing US aid to Ukraine. “I am the only candidate who can make this promise: I will prevent World War III.”

Donald Trump on the Ukraine war: Trump wants to end support for Ukraine

“I am your warrior, I am your justice, I am your vengeance,” Trump said pompously. His choice of words must have been well thought out, especially against the background of his strictly Christian supporters. Trump’s announcements that followed are less Christian. He would stop aid to Ukraine immediately if he became president again. He also wants to invest the money that is currently being sent to Kiev in the construction of a border wall on the border with Mexico. He promised to build it during his first election campaign. Even during his tenure, Trump was like because of his proximity to autocrats Wladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un come under criticism.

Donald Trump at CPAC: Ex-President still hugely popular

Trump was the undisputed star at the Conservatives Conference that started on Wednesday. In a survey of CPAC participants on who they work for in the Republican primaries for the 2024 presidential nomination would vote, Trump landed in first place by a large margin. The 76-year-old received 62 percent of the vote, with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis coming in second with 20 percent.

the former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley announcing her candidacy for the presidency in mid-February and spoke at CPAC on Friday received only three percent. When her name was mentioned, there was some booing from the audience. The survey is considered a kind of heart rate monitor for the mood at the base, but is not representative (lp/AFP).