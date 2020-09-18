Four-time IPL champion Mumbai will begin the 13th season of IPL starting in the UAE on Saturday. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai team will push for their 5th title. Meanwhile, the topic of discussion for Mumbai is that at what number will Rohit bat?For Team India, Rohit likes to open in all three formats but in the last few years in the IPL he has been seen at number 3 and 4 and he has been seen very rarely on the opening here. However, experts also believe that he should open the opening based on Rohit’s unmatched records for Team India while opening. While addressing an online press conference from Abu Dhabi on Thursday, Rohit has made it clear that he would like to open this time.

The IPL’s most successful captain said, “I will start the innings with South African wicketkeeper batsman Quinton de Kock this time.” In the Mumbai camp, this time there is also Australian batsman Chris Lynn, who has made everyone known for his explosive style while playing for Kolkata Knight Riders. But Mumbai coach Mahela Jayawardene has made it clear that the team will progress to the tournament with the Rohit-Di Cock pair.

Last season, the duo of Rohit and Di Kok made a big bang for Mumbai. The pair had played 5 matches from the previous season playing 15 matches at an average of 37.66. In this IPL season, the 33-year-old Rohit scored 405 runs including 2 fifties at an average of 28.92, while De Kock scored 529 runs in 16 innings at an average of 35.26, including 4 from FIFTY.