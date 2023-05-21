“I won’t breathe until I see my grandchildren,” says María Fátima Valencia, who is confident that the four minors who disappeared 20 days ago are still alive. After a plane crash in which they were traveling with three adults, who died, it is believed that the children may have survived in the Guaviare jungle. “I need this country” to find them, Valencia recalls in the midst of the search operations that have the entire Colombia in suspense.

“Some goblins carry them through the jungle. That’s why their traces appear,” María Fátima Valencia, the grandmother of four children who have been lost in the Colombian jungle for twenty days, told France 24.

On May 1, a Cessna 206 plane disappeared. Fourteen days later, they found her. The three adults traveling in the aircraft were dead: the pilot, a social leader from the Organization of Indigenous Peoples of the Colombian Amazon (OPIAC) and the children’s mother. His children were not there, although their traces were. A bottle, a makeshift shelter and fruit.

On Wednesday, May 17, President Gustavo Petro said that they had been found. He ended up deleting the tweet and attributed the error to bad internal information. Since then, different sources have confirmed to France 24 that the Presidency has asked that the spokesperson only be carried by Civil Aeronautics.

Prayers, a phone that won’t stop ringing and an apple soda. María Fátima Valencia spends hours on the sofa in a hotel in Villavicencio, relatively close to where the remains of the accident were found. Journalists, family welfare officials and Fredy Ladino, owner of Avianline Charter, the company of the crashed plane, circulated.

“I am from deep inside the jungle, who would have thought that there would be so many foreign people here,” says the children’s grandmother. For 20 days, the Valencia family has been waiting for news in a hotel in the central city. The remains of his daughter Magdalena, mother of the children, are also awaiting delivery. “She will rest. I won’t do it until they show up,” says the grandmother, who laments the little financial help from the State.

More than 100 uniformed officers, special police groups, dogs and various indigenous organizations are searching for the children. They are Lesly Mucutuy, 13 years old; Soleiny Mucutuy, 9; Tien Noriel Ronoque Mucutuy, 4, and Cristin Neriman Ranoque Mucutuy, 11 months.







01:39 © France 24

“Our countrymen found the plane and they will find the children, but they need rest and relief,” says María Fátima, a member of the Huitoto indigenous ethnic group. The operation is articulated and takes into account indigenous sensibilities. The main one: “ask the jungle for permission” before entering.

They fell into difficult territory, with heavy rains and dense jungle. It is an area with the presence of dissidents from the extinct FARC. However, the authorities have ruled out that this armed group could have the missing minors in their possession.

The indigenous communities of the area are directly involved in the search for the children, as is the stepfather of the two eldest disappeared and the father of the two minors. Knowing the terrain well, they help Army troops in their search tasks.

In addition, the teams try to find ways to tell them to stop moving, to seek shelter near the water and wait there to be rescued. For example, they dispersed flyers in the search area with that message written in Spanish and in Huitoto, their mother tongue. They also played the voice of María Fátima with loudspeakers.

The children came from Puerto Sábalo, near Araracuara, from where the plane left for San José del Guaviare where they were to meet their father. That area is also in a dense jungle, so they know the terrain conditions well. There lies the hope of his grandmother and of an entire country. Either because of the goblins or because of his survival instinct.

It then remains to locate four minors: