Toluca, Mexico.- Implicated in an alleged embezzlement of 98 million pesos, the former governor of Chihuahua, Javier Corral, assured that he will not invoke the jurisdiction to shore up his defense and clear his name.

“I am not going to hide behind constitutional jurisdiction, I will conduct my process and procedure at all times. In fact, I have submitted myself to the jurisdiction of a judge of guarantees, of a judge of protection. I will go to all instances and the jurisdiction will not interrupt the most important task that I now have, which is to clear my name of a hoax that was built against me,” he said.

Corral registered this afternoon as a senator of the Republic, a position he reached through the plurinominal formula. The former PAN member attributed the campaign against the governor of Chihuahua, María Eugenia Campos.

“There is also a lot of fear in the governor and her protective alliance with Manlio Fabio Beltrones and César Duarte, but that will not prevent me from venting my anger here and carrying out a service to the Republic with all my ability,” he said.

The senator-elect ruled out the possibility of joining the government of the next president Claudia Sheinbaum. “I would like to continue here in the Senate, I say this sincerely,” he said. “She invited me to do two things, from the beginning. She told me, ‘help me confirm an anti-corruption plan for the government program, that it be a national plan and that it have these characteristics’ and then she told me, ‘help me in the Senate’, and that is my commitment to her.”