Minister for Indigenous Peoples gave the statement after having emptied the folder and the approval of the timeframe in the Chamber

The Minister of Indigenous Peoples, Sonia Guajajarasaid that, even after defeats in Congress (read more below), he will not hand over his “tray”. Here is his statement in an interview with BBC Brazil Published this Saturday (June 3, 2023): “523 years to create a ministry and I’m going to hand it over to the first stone that comes my way?”.

The ministry commanded by Guajajara lost powers with the approval of the Esplanada provisional measure in Congress. The text states that the demarcation of indigenous lands is the responsibility of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security, headed by Flávio Dino.

The other loss to the Ministry of Guajajara was the approval in the Chamber of the time frame for the demarcation of indigenous lands on May 30th.

The approved text defines that will be considered traditional lands, subject to demarcation, those that were occupied by indigenous peoples on October 5, 1988, date of promulgation of the Constitution.



Read below other topics covered in the interview and what Guajajara said: