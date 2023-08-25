“I will not give up”: surprising turn of Luis Rubiales, the one with the forced kiss in Spain

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The questioned Luis Rubiales.
AFP and taken from RTVE
The questioned Luis Rubiales.
President of the Spanish Football Federation apologized “without palliatives” for his behavior.
The president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, assured this Friday that “I am not going to resign” for the forced kiss of the player Jenni Hermoso in the World Cup, in a federative assembly, in which he apologized for his behavior.
“I’m not going to resign, I’m not going to resign.” Rubiales said in the Assembly, before which he asked for “unmitigated forgiveness” for his behavior in the box of authorities in the World Cup final and his subsequent kiss to Hermoso.
