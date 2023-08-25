Friday, August 25, 2023
“I will not give up”: surprising turn of Luis Rubiales, the one with the forced kiss in Spain

August 25, 2023
in Sports
“I will not give up”: surprising turn of Luis Rubiales, the one with the forced kiss in Spain

Luis Rubiales

The questioned Luis Rubiales.

The questioned Luis Rubiales.

President of the Spanish Football Federation apologized “without palliatives” for his behavior.

The president of the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), Luis Rubiales, assured this Friday that “I am not going to resign” for the forced kiss of the player Jenni Hermoso in the World Cup, in a federative assembly, in which he apologized for his behavior.

I’m not going to resign, I’m not going to resign.” Rubiales said in the Assembly, before which he asked for “unmitigated forgiveness” for his behavior in the box of authorities in the World Cup final and his subsequent kiss to Hermoso.

