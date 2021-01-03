Highlights: Akhilesh Yadav tweeted that BJP is making Corona vaccine an event

People’s life is concerned, so start the Corona vaccine only after proper arrangements

Akhilesh said vaccination of corona is a sensitive process, BJP should not consider it as a decorative-show event

Lucknow

In the Corona epidemic, there was no shortage of political scope but Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav gave it a different color. He declared that he will not get the Corona vaccine for the moment as he does not trust the BJP’s vaccine. He was trolled on this statement of Akhilesh. People started listening to them. Akhilesh’s statement backfired on him, so now he is engaged in controlling damage. Akhilesh has once again clarified his statement.

On Saturday, SP chief and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav said, ‘I am not getting the vaccine at the moment. How can I trust the BJP vaccine, when our government is formed, everyone will get vaccinated for free. We cannot get a BJP vaccine. The trollers said that it was good that Akhilesh’s statement did not come before the polio vaccine. Apart from this, he was called bad by the users.

‘The subject of people’s lives’

Akhilesh tweeted on Sunday morning after being trolled. His tweet was an attempt to control damage. He wrote, ‘Immunization of Corona is a sensitive process, so the BJP government should not consider it a decorative-showy event and start it only after advance arrangements are made. This is a matter of people’s lives, so the risk of improvement cannot be taken up later. ‘ He further wrote, ‘The fixed date for vaccination of the poor should be declared.’

Akhilesh said – will not get BJP’s corona vaccine, trolls said … Well, the statement did not come before Pulse Polio



Corona Vaccine: Akhilesh Yadav’s MLC says – This corona vaccine will make impotent, BJP not confident



‘Trust in the efficiency of scientists’

Akhilesh Yadav’s statement was said by people to question the efficiency of scientists. People said that they have insulted the Scientists of the country, questioning their qualifications. In such a situation, Akhilesh tweeted, “ We have full faith in the efficiency of scientists but no trust in the unscientific thinking of the BJP’s tali and the medical system of the BJP government to get the vaccine, which was stalled in the coronary period. Has been. He called it a political vaccine, slightly twisting the statement that the Corona vaccine was not installed. He said, ‘We will not get the BJP’s political vaccine’.