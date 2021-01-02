Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has said that I will not get the BJP’s corona vaccine installed. I do not trust their vaccine. Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Akhilesh called the Indian government’s Corona vaccine a BJP vaccine.

He said that when our government comes, the corona vaccine will be provided to the public for free. Please tell that today a rehearsal is going on in the entire country for corona vaccination. The purpose of the dry run is to test the government’s preparedness for vaccination. But in the meantime, Akhilesh Yadav’s statement has also sparked a political debate on the corona vaccine.

On Saturday, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that in the first phase, three crore people will be given Corona vaccine for free. This will include one crore health workers and two crore front line workers. He also said that by next July 27 crore beneficiaries are ready to be vaccinated, but a final decision has not been taken yet.

Akhilesh Yadav may have declared the vaccine as BJP, but Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan appealed to the people not to ignore any rumors. Reviewing the progress of the dry run, he said that do not ignore any rumors about the safety of the vaccine. Everything has been checked. Giving an example, he said that when the vaccination campaign against polio started, a lot of rumors had spread but there was nothing like it.