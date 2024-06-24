When Netanyahu was asked if he agreed to end the war as part of the hostage deal, he said in his statement to Israeli Channel 14 that he would not do so, adding: “I will not stop the war and leave Hamas standing in Gaza,” according to what was reported by the “Axios” website.

He added: “I am ready to reach a partial agreement, which is not a secret, that would bring some people back. But we are committed to continuing the war after the pause in order to achieve the goal of destroying Hamas. I will not surrender.”

These statements mean that Netanyahu backed away from the proposal announced by US President Joe Biden, which would have ultimately led to the release of all remaining hostages and a sustainable calm in Gaza, according to Axios.

The source added: “Netanyahu’s statements contradict the statements of Biden administration officials who said in recent days that Netanyahu and his aides reaffirmed their support for the proposal.”

In recent weeks, Netanyahu’s partners in the far-right coalition, Ministers Itamar Ben Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, threatened to withdraw from the coalition and topple the government if the proposal turned into an agreement.

The US administration mobilized widespread international support for the proposal, and was able to persuade the United Nations Security Council to issue a resolution supporting it.