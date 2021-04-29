It will be the third race of Fernando Alonso with Alpine and the first for him in Portimao, a circuit that he met in a brief F1 preseason through water and that he traveled until exhaustion before his journey in the WEC, because Toyota used to hold test days that exceeded 36 consecutive hours to rehearse here the night of Le Mans. The 39-year-old Asturian is confident of reinforcing his adaptation to the team and the category in this Portuguese GP and thus solve Ímola’s problems, in a gray weekend for her part.

“It was difficult in Ímola and it will be here, because most of the grid raced here five months ago. It will also be difficult in Monaco, because there is very important the feeling with the car. In Bahrain things went well and in Imola I was not happy, but I finished half a second from Esteban (Ocon, his partner). I am not so concerned with performance. It will take time, but I will make sure that I am as competitive as possible so as not to disappoint anyone, “said Alonso at the FIA ​​press conference this Thursday at the Algarve circuit.

“You think you are going 100% but sometimes there is something more to reach that limit. And we work on a couple of issues like feedback, the steering wheel and other tunings that you need in the car for your driving style and your feelings. We are in that phase, it will take a few more races but here in Portimao we are already close to that one hundred percent, “he says. So far, he has scored a point thanks to tenth place achieved in Ímola. In Bahrain he abandoned due to mechanical failure.

“It is a season to prepare for 2022”

On the progress of the Alpine A521: “The performance of the car is not in the place we want, We have no margin to fight for Q3 because two or three tenths make the difference. If all goes well, we will be at the top of that group but otherwise, we lose positions. “But later he spoke of next year, and that suddenly dampens expectations with 21 races still ahead:” It will be difficult, it is a season to prepare for 2022, we are aware of that, although we compete every two weeks and we must comply with the package we have. It is a challenge that we take up and that we will enjoy. “” We will try to be positive, but we think long term, not just Sunday to Sunday, “insists the two-time Spanish champion.