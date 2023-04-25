Bolsonaro’s senator and former minister also said that “every day someone comes out irresponsibly to attack” the BC president

Former Minister of the Civil House, Senator Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), said this Monday (24.Apr.2023) that, if it were up to him, there would be no delay in voting in the National Congress on the new spending ceiling presented by the economic team of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad. In an indirect reference to comments made by members of the government of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), he also said that “every day someone comes out irresponsibly to attack the president of the Central Bank (Roberto Campos Neto)“.

“We have a great president. If there’s anyone who knows how to run that House, it’s President Arthur Lira [PP-AL]. […] I will not work under any circumstances to delay this decision, because we have the entire market wanting to know, there is a very big doubt about our country”, declared in an interview with the program “Live Wheel” from the TV Cultura.

