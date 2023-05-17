In a letter to the “comrades” of Peronism, Argentine Vice President Cristina Kirchner ratified on the afternoon of May 16 that she will not be a candidate in this year’s elections. “I am not going to be a pet of power for any candidacy. I have shown, like nobody else, to privilege the collective project over personal location”, he remarked.

Cristina Kirchner added: “I am not going to enter into the perverse game that is imposed on us with a democratic façade so that those same judges, perched today in Court, issue a ruling disqualifying me or directly removing any candidacy that I may hold, to leave Peronism in absolute fragility and weakness in the face of the electoral contest. Recent events have proved me right”.

I am not going to enter into the perverse game that is imposed on us with a democratic façade so that those same judges, perched today in Court, issue a ruling disqualifying me.

“It was not a hasty decision or a product of the moment, but a reasoned and thoughtful decision. I know them, I know how they think, how they act and how they are going to act. I have seen them throughout history and experienced their game firsthand and that of my family, with a persecution tied with surgical precision to the electoral calendar”, argued the vice president.

The head of the Senate made the letter public minutes after the PJ national congress met in the Ferro Carril Oeste micro-stadium, in the Caballito neighborhood, where a large part of those present chanted “Cristina presidenta.” Thus, it nipped in the bud the ‘operative outcry’ that was underway. And that he had a next stop at an act that was announced to be massive on May 25, on Avenida 9 de Julio, in the city of Buenos Aires.

“As I have been arguing for a long time, it is not just about the banning of a person, but about Peronism. Although some, due to pettiness or mediocrity, denied it by resorting to legal technicalities, reality once again confirmed it,” Kirchner said.

With the ratification that she will not be a candidate this year, as her followers demanded, the ‘Front of all’ is now in the dilemma of replacing her. The internal debate goes through whether the government coalition should have a single candidate or enable a competition in the PASO (or primary elections), as requested by President Alberto Fernández.

In the letter that she shared through her social networks, Cristina Kirchner identified the Supreme Court of Justice as a political actor rather than a legal one. “Last week, after an electorally adverse weekend for Together for Change and objectively favorable for Peronism, The Court suspended the elections for governor of the provinces of Tucumán and San Juan, just 72 hours after the beginning of the electoral ban and with a clear political objective: to harm Peronism and cover up its own crimes”, he assured.

One of those calling for the sole candidacy is the Minister of the Economy, Sergio Massa, with the support of a sector of Kirchnerism and perhaps Cristina herself, who will not be a candidate this year. While the non-Kirchnerist Peronism that once aligned itself with President Fernández would choose to support candidates like Daniel Scioli or Agustín Rossi.

The Nation (Argentina) / GDA

