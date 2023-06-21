Lula’s former lawyer and nominated for a vacancy on the STF spoke for 25 minutes at the beginning of the meeting that evaluates him

President’s nominee Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), Cristiano Zanin, spoke this Wednesday (21.jun.2023) at the CCJ (Citizenship and Justice Commission) of the Senate before the start of the sabbath held by the senators. In a presentation lasting approximately 25 minutes, Zanin highlighted his work as a lawyer and presented his priorities if he is approved as a minister of the Court.

“If approved, I intend to judge issues that are relevant and have an impact on society. I want to publicly assume the commitments that I consider unique and fundamental. I will not allow insurgent attacks that disturb the republic. I demand to hear from all parties, society, representative institutions. I am committed to democracy and the democratic rule of law. I will continue to respect our democratic institutions as I did as a lawyer.”said Lula’s former lawyer.

Zanin presented his biography and his career in law to the senators and thanked Lula for the nomination. The lawyer also listed points that he will defend in the Supreme Court, if approved. He stood for economic freedom, poverty eradication, zero hunger and sustainable agriculture.

Now, Zanin is questioned by the senators present at the CCJ. In all, 23 congressmen are enrolled in the commission. Each participant will have 10 minutes to ask questions. Zanin will have 10 minutes to respond. Afterwards, they can still have replica and rejoinder, each for up to 5 minutes.

It is only after the end of the questions that the CCJ will vote on the report on Zanin. Voting is secret and needs a simple majority, considering the number of people present on the committee, which has 27 members.

If approved, Zanin’s name goes to the plenary. There, voting is also secret. The lawyer needs 41 favorable votes to be approved and take over the Supreme seat. As shown the Power360, the government expects approval with ease. That would be about 55 votes.

If it passes the scrutiny of congressmen, Zanin may remain in the STF, according to current criteria, until November 15, 2050, when he will complete 75 years. He will fill the vacancy left by Ricardo Lewandowski, who retired early on April 11.