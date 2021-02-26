The accused of trying to kill his mother a year and a half ago, stabbing her several times in his home in the Murcian neighborhood of Vistabella, acknowledged the facts in the trial that was held yesterday at the Provincial Court of Murcia. “Yes, it was me,” he replied when the prosecutor asked him if he was the author of the stabbing. After declaring and ratifying what was stated in the brief from the Public Ministry, the court handed down a sentence and sentenced him to eight years in prison for the crime of attempted murder.

In this way, Andrés CG admitted that on the morning of August 18, 2019, he argued with his mother at the house where they both lived. «I was fine, euphoric and focused on getting an opposition out of me. She, however, is a very negative woman, very grumpy, and at one point I got upset. That obfuscation led him to take a knife with an eight-inch blade from the kitchen and return to the living room of the house where he stabbed his mother. “I will never understand why I stabbed her, it was an act of alienation, because I am not a violent person,” said the confessed perpetrator of the attack. The victim received the majority of the stab wounds to the neck. “The stab injuries fell on the cervical region, affecting, among other structures, the respiratory tract and anterior jugulars,” says the representative of the Public Ministry in his qualifications. After the knife attack, Andrés tried to suffocate her, but the woman managed to get rid of her son and leave the house to ask for help.

The defendant came out after her, and put her back into the house and the struggle continued. A team of the National Police went to the house alerted by the neighbors and neutralized the aggressor. The rapidity of the health services managed to save the life of the victim, who suffers sequelae in the esophagus caused by the scar tissue that causes dysphonia. The weapon used in the attack was recovered by the agents, as well as a katana with its sheath and blood stains, which the defendant took from his room at one point during the attack.

After the defendant acknowledged the facts, the prosecutor modified his brief to include that the attack occurred during “a sudden alteration in his state of mind,” for which he lowered his request for a sentence from 12 to 8 years in prison. , with the extenuating outburst.

After the agreement of all the parties, the court pronounced the sentence ‘in voce’ and sentenced Andrés CG to eight years in prison, nine years away from his mother and five years of probation when he is released from prison.