The Former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo He said this Tuesday that he will never resign from office, and urged the military and police to suspend the repression of the demonstrations that demand general elections and his release, and that have left seven dead and dozens injured.

“I will never resign and abandon this popular cause that has brought me here. From here I would like to urge the armed forces and the national police to lay down their weapons and stop killing this people thirsty for justice,” said Castillo.

“I am unfairly and arbitrarily detained, I am not a thief, a rapist, corrupt or a thug,” he added at a virtual court hearing evaluating an appeal against his seven-day preliminary detention.

“I have never committed a crime of conspiracy or rebellion,” he said, addressing Supreme Judge César San Martín, the same magistrate who sentenced former President Alberto Fujimori (1990-2000) in 2009.

Castillo was detained by the police exactly one week ago, after his failed self-coup and his subsequent removal by Congress. Vice President Dina Boluarte immediately assumed the head of state, as provided for in the Constitution.

The protests in favor of Castillo have left a balance of at least five dead Photo: Ernesto Benavides/AFP

The violent demonstrations against Boluarte persist with numerous roads blocked in 13 of the 24 regions of the country, according to a police report.

The most agitated regions are in the south, where the tourist city of Cusco and Arequipa, the country’s second city, are located, and in Boluarte’s native region, Apurímac, which has become the epicenter of the protests. In the north, the most troubled regions are La Libertad and Cajamarca, the birthplace of Castillo.

In Lima, the protests have also turned violent, with clashes between radical protesters and police in an unequal street battle where some use handmade weapons and stones, while the agents use firearms and tear gas.

Several agrarian and indigenous unions called this Tuesday for an “indefinite strike” in demand for general elections. Its repercussion was still unknown at mid-morning because it mainly affects rural areas of Peru, but it has already caused the suspension of the train service between Cusco and the Inca citadel Machu Picchu, a jewel of Peruvian tourism.

Protests continue in Lima for the closure of Congress.

Cusco’s airport was also closed Monday night after protesters tried to take it over, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded. Boluarte seeks to negotiate with Congress the advancement of general elections from July 2026 to April 2024.

Last Wednesday, Castillo ordered in a message to the country the dissolution of parliament and the intervention of the judicial system, hours before the parliament debated his dismissal for alleged corruption.

He was detained by his bodyguards when he was going to the Mexican embassy to seek asylum. The prosecutor’s office, which was investigating him for corruption, accused him of “rebellion” and “conspiracy” in flagrante delicto.

