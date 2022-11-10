She has always been portrayed as a selfish person who only thought about her career: today Jenifer Aniston tells her truth

For the first time, Jennifer Aniston, the beloved actress, has opened up on a subject that for years has kept confidential. Her numerous fans have always wondered why she chose not to have children in her life.

Today, the star confesses difficulty she had, in her attempts to become a mother.

The words of Jennifer Aniston

I have been trying for a long time to get pregnant, I have tried them all. It was a difficult journey, which lasted several years. I also tried assisted fertilization, I drank Chinese herbal teas, I tried them all.

These are the words of Jennifer Aniston revealed in an interview with the well-known magazine People.

If only, when I was still in time, someone had given me the right advice and told me ‘Freeze the eggs. Do yourself a favor. ‘ I didn’t think about it, and here I am, I find myself today with no more chance.

For years she had to walk with her head held high, because in addition to that suffering of not being able to become a mother, people criticized her and painted her as a selfish personwho thought only of his brilliant career.

My husband Justin Theroux was rumored to have left me for this. It was all lies.

Jennifer Aniston lives her life with serenity. She has accepted the fact that she will never become a mother and tries to enjoy them other good things in life. For years he has kept the truth hidden behind the many questions of the entertainment world and journalists. But today she felt that the time has come to show herself for the woman mature which is.

She did it to silence the rumors, which are bad and to send an important message to all women in her same situation. He wanted to tell them that they are not alone and that it is possible being womenalso without being mothers.