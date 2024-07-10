In an interview on Antonio Castañeda’s program “Perversions of a Coffee Shop,” Mexican actress and soprano Susana Zabaleta59 years old, He told the reason for his feud with the entertainment journalist Flor Rubiowho is part of the morning show “Venga la alegría” on TV Azteca. The actor and singer Matías Gruener, adopted son of one of the protagonists of the film “Sex, Shame and Tears” was involved in the conflict they had..

Susana Zabaleta He commented that several years ago, When she adopted Matías, she went shopping at a well-known store in Mexico City with her family. While in that establishment, A paparazzi took a photo of her and the infant and sold it to an entertainment magazine. of national circulation. “A guy takes a photo of me with the baby, that was illegal, he sells it to a shitty magazine, it appears in the magazine.” Flor Rubio took on the task of finding all possible information about the family of the actress’s adopted son, and publishing it in that magazine..

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

“A woman named Flor Rubio, took on the task of looking for the child’s family, things that I didn’t know for security reasons, she didn’t tell me how much money she threw (to get the information) and it became a media scandal.” This caused great annoyance to Susana Zabaleta for having messed with her son Matías.

Time after, Flor Rubio met with Susana Zabaleta and apologized to herhowever, The opera, film, theater and television actress made it very clear that she would never forgive her.. “Once, that old lady came to me to apologize, (she told me): ‘Now that I have a daughter, I realize it,’ I told her: ‘Please get up and go away, I will never forgive you, something that is done to a child is never forgiven, get up and go away, and take your daughter, because it is not her fault.'”

These are some of the comments from social media users.Flower Blonde This is what is wrong with Mexican television, don’t believe that victim face that he puts on television,” “I didn’t know that Matías was adopted,” “I am like Susana Zabaletathey do something to me and I never forgive or forget”, “now I understand why Carlos Rivera and Cynthia Rodríguez did not invite Flor to their son’s baptism, and she also threw a tantrum”, “when you adopt, the data is confidential, Flor Rubio caused a lot of harm by exposing the baby, but not with the children” and other comments.

Join our Show’s WhatsApp Channel and receive more news from celebrities