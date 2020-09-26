Washington: US President Donald Trump vowed to end the country’s dependence on China in the event of his return to power and said that he would never forget the spread of Corona virus infection from China.

Trump addressed an election rally in Newport Virginia on Friday in view of the presidential election to be held on November 3, saying the US economy was in a strong state, “that’s when the virus came from China”. He said, “They should never have let this happen.” We will not forget this We stopped (economic activities) and saved the lives of millions. We have opened it now.

America has been worst affected by this infection. More than two lakh Americans have lost their lives due to this virus and the country’s economy has been shaken, due to which jobs of millions of people have been lost.

Trump said that if he comes to power again for the next four years, he will make America the superpower of manufacturing in the world. He said, “We will end our dependence on China forever”.

Along with this, he said that relations with China after the Corona virus did not mean much to him. He expressed deep disappointment towards China. He said, “I had very good relations with Chinese President Xi (Chinfing), but this epidemic occurred … We had made a good trade agreement, but for me it is not like before.” Does it have any meaning now? ”

The US and China signed the first phase of a trade deal early in the year. Trump has refused to renegotiate the deal with China.

