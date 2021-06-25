For singer Lenny Kravitz this is not a happy moment: unfortunately his 11-year-old dog Leroy Brown has died

A serious and sudden loss hit the famous singer Lenny Kravitz. Unfortunately her beloved Leroy Brown dog is dead to 11 years, due toold age and it was his human friend who broke the sad news on his Instagram profile. They were inseparable and accompanied him everywhere.

CREDIT: INSTAGRAM

A news truly dramatic, which broke the hearts of all her fans. The puppy was known, just like the singer, as it was a lot here I’m also on his social profiles.

Lenny Kravitz a long time ago said he had saved the dog while living on the streets. He did not have never had a home and a loving family. Was stray always.

CREDIT: INSTAGRAM

In fact after he found it, he first brought it from veterinary and soon after, she decided to take it in hers dwelling. The boy’s purpose was just to help him to recover and regain the confidence in humans.

CREDIT: INSTAGRAM

However, with the passing of the days it is so much fond of to him, who decided to adopt it forever. He could no longer imagine his life without that puppy. Also, a short time later, during a routine walk, the two have met another dog.

Leroy was over the moon and his human friend decided to make them happy both. The singer has adopted also the other puppy, who called Jojo. All 3 had become inseparable and they have also traveled the world together several times.

The words of Lenny Kravitz for the death of his Leroy Brown

It was the artist himself who gave the sad news to his followers. Last Monday, on his Instagram profile he posted a post to alert everyone of his tragic loss, but also for greet forever his four-legged friend. Lenny on social media wrote:

Thanks for sharing your life with me. You blessed me with unconditional love as you watched me go through it all. You were down to me in my best moments and also in my worst ones.

CREDIT: INSTAGRAM