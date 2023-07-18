He had recently won his gold medal. He had an accident

Sudden mourning in the world of sport, for the disappearance of Naomi Longardi: the 16 year old young man he lost his life while riding his brother’s scooter, who was driving the two-wheeled vehicle. The girl was thrown from the seat, ending up under an SUV. She was sports dance championhad recently won his well-deserved gold medal.

On Saturday 15 July, the sixteen-year-old girl, who had just finished her second year of art school, lost her life on the scooter driven by her brother. They stood together on the street a Cavaion Veronese and they were going to Lake Garda to join friends.

They were all on motorcycles and mopeds. Noemi’s 18-year-old brother drove the vehicle. He allegedly hit a friend’s motocross bike. They went at a moderate speed, but Noemi was thrown from the moped, ending up on the asphalt in the opposite lane while an SUV was coming.

The driver of the SUV could do nothing to avoid running over the 16-year-old girl originally from San Pietro in Cariano. Noemi lost her life immediately. Her 118 staff tried to revive her, but there was nothing more they could do for her. The brother, in the hospital for checks, is torn by pain:

I will miss you so much little sister. I didn’t tell you often but you were the most important person in my life and always will be. Teach the angels to dance, because you are number one.

Noemi Lonardi was a young promise of sport dance, she had just won a gold medal

A few days ago Noemi had won the gold medal in the specialty salsa shine, a Caribbean discipline, on the occasion of the Italian championship in Rimini. She was one promise of sports dance.

Her teachers remember her with affection, for them she was like a family and today they feel “infinite pain for our little, smiling and very sweet Noemi”. Even Fids, the sports dance federation, wanted to express their condolences: