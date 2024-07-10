Home page politics

Chancellor Scholz promises that Germany will live up to its responsibilities in NATO. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Macron is weakened, Biden is wavering. What about Scholz? The Chancellor assures in Washington that he is ready to take on more responsibility in NATO.

Washington – Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) assured NATO allies at the summit in Washington that Germany would live up to its responsibility as the largest European economy even in difficult times. “Germany is the largest country in Europe within the NATO alliance. This gives us a very special responsibility,” said Scholz on the sidelines of the summit. “And I can say this very clearly: We will, I will live up to this responsibility,”

In view of a possible victory by Donald Trump in the US presidential election in November and a French President Emmanuel Macron, whose new government may also give him less freedom in foreign policy, the question of German responsibility is being raised more and more loudly. One of the issues is whether aid for Ukraine can be maintained if President Trump no longer provides funds. dpa