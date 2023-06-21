The photo moved the entire web world. Bruce Willis with her granddaughter in her arms. Sharing the snap with little Louetta, born just 8 weeks old, was the daughter of star Rumer Willis.

Seeing my dad holding my daughter today was something I will treasure for the rest of my life. Her sweetness and her love for her were so pure and beautiful. Dad I’m so lucky to have you and so is Lou. Thank you for being the most loving and coolest dad a girl could ask for.

The sweet post warmed the hearts of the whole world and many people immediately arrived warm comments for the much loved Bruce Willis.

An immense love that of his fans, mainly due to the unpleasant news that the actor received earlier this year. Willis was forced away from acting due to a bad diagnosis. Initially there was talk of aphasia, but after months of tests and visits, the doctors came to an unexpected conclusion: FTD frontotemporal dementia.

It is a condition that affects the brain of the affected person and involves speech, emotional, muscle and swallowing problems and personality changes.

The actor’s wife asked several specialists for help, to learn how to handle the situation. Sadly, she let it be known what the star’s condition is you get worse. Sometimes Bruce doesn’t even recognize his family members, but his loved ones do everything possible every day for one to live worthy life As long as possible.

It is precisely for this reason that seeing him holding his granddaughter moved so many people. Perhaps the star did not understand that moment or it will be one of the last that she will cherish in her heart for eternity, but one thing is certain, for her daughter it was the moment best of his life. Two of the people he loves the most, held in a loving embrace.