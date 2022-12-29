Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI He apologized at the beginning of 2022, in the month of February, and expressed his sorrow for the abuses and errors that occurred during his terms in the different positions he held.

After the news about the state of health, religious organizations recall the moment in which the emeritus pope made a statement in a letter published after the release of a report on child sexual abuse in Germanyin which it was stated that he was aware of four cases of pedophile priests when he was Archbishop of Munich.

All the greater is my pain for the abuses and mistakes that have occurred during the time of my mandate in the respective places

“Once again I can only express to all the victims of sexual abuse my deep shame, my great pain and my sincere request for forgiveness. I have had a great responsibility in the Catholic Church,” Benedict XVI stressed.



Joseph Ratzinger, now 95 years old, added in the letter: “all the greater is my sorrow for the abuses and mistakes that have occurred during the time of my mandate in the respective places” and assured that it was necessary, on the part of the clergy, “the moment of confession”.

He also said: “Let us publicly pray to the living God to forgive our faults, our great and very great faults.”

“In all my encounters, especially during my numerous apostolic journeys with victims of sexual abuse by priests, I have looked into the eyes of the consequences of a very great guilt and I have learned to understand that we ourselves are dragged into this great guilt when we neglect it or when we do not face it with the necessary decision and responsibility, as has happened and happens all too often”, he admitted.

Despite his request for forgiveness, Benedict XVI denied in a document published by his collaborators any accusation and knowledge of the facts that are narrated in the report released in Germany.

Pope emeritus Benedict XCI spends his days in a monastery in the Vatican.

Soon I will face the ultimate judge of my life. Although looking back on my long life I may have many reasons for fear and fear. See also Sri Lanka: President Rajapaksa has left the country

In his letter, Ratzinger began by defending the “gigantic” work in drafting the response document to the investigation that he delivered to the investigators at the time and explains that “an oversight occurred” regarding his participation in the Ordinariate (meeting of the bishopric of Munich and Freising) of January 15, 1980.

At that meeting, according to the investigation, the transfer of a priest accused of child abuse, Peter H., who later committed abuses again in the Archdiocese of Munich, was discussed, which led to his being transferred again.

At first, Benedict XVI assured that he had not participated in that meeting, but later he retracted this statement and explained that it had been a mistake.

“This error, which unfortunately has occurred, has not been intentional and I hope it is forgivable,” wrote the emeritus pope, who added that he had been “deeply surprised” that the oversight had cast doubt on its veracity and that they had even presented him with “like a liar,” while noting that he has received numerous letters of support and prayers from Pope Francis.

Benedict XVI concluded the letter by saying: “Soon I will face the ultimate judge of my life. Although looking back on my long life I may have many reasons for fear and fear, however, I have a joyful state of mind because I firmly trust that the Lord is not only the just judge, but also the friend and brother who has already suffered my shortcomings and is, therefore, as a judge, at the same time my lawyer”.

EFE

