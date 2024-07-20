White House candidate has said that if he were in power, war between Russia and Ukraine would never have started

Former US President and candidate in November’s White House race, Donald Trump (Republican Party), said on Friday (19.Jul.2024) that he had spoken by telephone with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. The Republican promised that if elected, “will end the war” between Ukraine and Russia.

“As your next President of the United States, I will bring world peace and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families.”, Trump wrote in post on the social network Truth Social. “Both sides [Ucrânia e Rússia] can come together and negotiate an agreement that ends violence and paves the way for prosperity”, he added.

Following the post, Zelensky confirmed his conversation with Trump. He wrote in post on X (ex-Twitter) who congratulated the former president on his nomination as the Republican candidate for the US Presidency and condemned the attack he suffered last Saturday (13.Jul).

The Ukrainian also thanked the US for its help in the war against Russia and said that both sides would speak again to negotiate a peace agreement.Ukraine will always be grateful to the United States for its assistance in strengthening our ability to resist Russian terror.”, Zelensky said, citing that the Russian attacks “continue every day”.

“We agree with President Trump to discuss in a face-to-face meeting what measures can make peace just and truly lasting.”, he concluded.

According to the US Department of Stateas of July 11, the country has provided about $53.7 billion in military assistance since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The US government is also the largest donor of humanitarian aid to Ukrainians. According to the USAID (U.S. Agency for International Development), approximately US$3.2 billion in humanitarian assistance was delivered during the period.

If Trump wins the election, however, new military and humanitarian aid is not guaranteed. While the current US leader, Joe Biden (Democratic Party), declared unconditional support for the Ukrainians, Trump said that, if he wins, the supply of North American equipment will be conditional on a peace agreement with Russia.

Read Trump’s full post, freely translated into Portuguese:

“President Zelensky of Ukraine and I had a wonderful phone call earlier today. He congratulated me on a very successful Republican National Convention and on becoming the Republican nominee for President of the United States.

“He condemned the heinous assassination attempt last Saturday and spoke of the American people coming together in the spirit of unity during these times.

“I thank President Zelensky for reaching out to me because I, as your next President of the United States, will bring world peace and end the war that has cost so many lives and devastated countless innocent families. Both sides can come together and negotiate a settlement that ends the violence and paves the way for prosperity.”

Read Zelensky’s full post, freely translated into Portuguese:

“I spoke with Donald Trump to congratulate him on his Republican nomination and to condemn the shocking assassination attempt in Pennsylvania. I wished him strength and absolute safety in the future.

“I have seen the vital bipartisan and bicameral American support to protect our nation’s freedom and independence.

“Ukraine will always be grateful to the United States for its assistance in strengthening our ability to resist Russian terror. Russian attacks on our cities and villages continue every day.

“We agreed with President Trump to discuss in a face-to-face meeting what measures can make peace just and truly lasting.”