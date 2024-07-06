An evening walk that turned into a tragedy Lucia Passarielloa twenty-seven-year-old resident of Camposano. The young woman was hit by a car driven by a traffic policeman who, at the time of the accident, had a blood alcohol level above the limit.

Lucia Passariello

The evening of the fatal accident Lucia Passarielloa 27 year old young woman, was walking in Via Croce San Nicola in Camposano. Lucia, accompanied by the two granddaughters aged 7 and 10, was walking calmly along the road a few meters from home when, suddenly, a car hits her, throwing her body over a low wall. Despite immediate help, the impact was fatal for this young woman. Her two granddaughters were unharmed and are currently in shock after witnessing the tragic accident.

The dynamics of the accident

The car that shattered Lucia’s life was a Suzuki driven by a traffic policeman of Portici. The driver, a twenty-six year old employed by the municipality of Portici, was stopped on charges of road homicide. At the time of the accident the man had a blood alcohol level of 1.7a rate well above the legal limit. The vehicle was seized and proceedings were initiated to suspend the traffic warden from duty.

Lucia Passariello on her wedding day

Lucia Passarielloin addition to leaving two granddaughters and her brother, she leaves a husband and a son of only 7 years old. Many messages of condolence and closeness to the family also from the mayor of Camposano who says he is ready to continue his battle against the road pirates. The mayor of Portici also expressed his closeness to Lucia’s family, confirming the start of disciplinary procedures against the traffic policeman.

The words of Lucia Passariello’s brother

Pasqualino PassarielloLucia’s brother, is devastated by the loss of his sister and, through his social profile, says goodbye to his little sister one last time.

“God always brings the most beautiful people with him, I still can’t believe it… a piece of me went away with you, my little sister, I will miss you and I swear I will get you justice even if it will do little good. I love you little sister.”

The site of Lucia Passariello’s accident

A dramatic accident that shatters an entire family and a community. Another name is added to the already too long list of people who have lost their lives on the road. You can never be too careful and we should all always keep in mind that, when driving, you should not take substances that could alter our lucidity.