She confessed to him that she would die within two years, but he decided to marry her anyway: the beautiful love story of Greg and Trenna

This beautiful one love story comes from abroad, but has already spread throughout the world through social networks. Greg and Trenna met by chance and their first date in an Indian restaurant changed their lives forever.

Maybe he shouldn’t have gone to dinner with that man, Trenna he kept thinking and thinking about that appointment. In the end though, she decided to meet up with Greg and to be sincere from the beginning. He certainly didn’t expect those words on a first date with a beautiful woman he had just met.

While they were having dinner in the Indian restaurant, the woman confessed her situation to him, without thinking about the consequences, without worrying if it was the right time. She looked Greg in her eyes and revealed that to him within two years she would be dead.

The man stared at her for a while in silence and then continued that dinner as if she hadn’t said anything to him. He loved her from the first moment and after a year he married her. Today Trenna is no longer here and Greg wanted to pay homage to her memory by creating a website and telling their beautiful love story.

I had seen Trenna a couple of times through mutual friends. She was a smoker and I had a beard, characteristics neither of us appreciated. Then one day, we found ourselves at the same party, she had stopped smoking and I had cut my beard. We chatted and a few days later we met at the Indian restaurant. We started talking about our families and that’s when my life changed forever.

Trenna revealed to Greg that she was suffering from one genetic disease call Marfan syndrome.

He told me that his mother, who died when he was only two, had it too. Her father was unable to care for his children and died a few years later. At just 13 years old, Trenna found herself in an institution. Everyone told her that with the disease she would never have a future, a family or a husband. Since she was a little girl she has lived with that sword of Democles over her head. She told me that within two years she would die and that’s why she didn’t want a serious relationship. She wasn’t angry and she didn’t want to pity me, she just wanted to tell me like it was. I knew right away that I wanted to spend whatever time she had left with her.

Greg managed to enter Trenna’s heart and get married. A few months after the wedding she almost risked losing her life, but thanks to medical advances and her transplant, she managed to survive to age 63. For 30 years they were married and loved each other day after day.