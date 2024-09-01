“I am more than ready to join the Senate work, to support our next President Claudia Sheinbaum, in what she asked me (which) was the anti-corruption plan, which contains, therefore, a set of very important reforms, both constitutional and legal, including new laws. And that is what I am going to dedicate myself to,” said the former Governor of Chihuahua, who attended the sixth and final Government Report of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Reforma reported that the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of the State of Chihuahua notified the Senate on August 29 that it has issued a new arrest warrant against Corral. The legislator said that he has filed complaints against the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office for having leaked documents to the PAN, in the complaint to the INE, and then for the improper and illegal actions it took in an attempt to arrest him in Mexico City.

“We are going to complete the procedure. We are not going to hide behind any jurisdiction, I am going to continue to do so. Because what I am looking for, then, is fundamentally to clear my name of this attempt to tarnish my image, my reputation, the commitment that I have always had against corruption and impunity. And of course I am going to follow all the legal proceedings,” he said.

The political and factional use of justice by institutions must be exposed, he added. “In Chihuahua, a very important civic movement was taking place to request the recall of the state governor, a civic movement that was growing. However, the state Congress has just approved a reform to increase the percentages of both the number of signatures needed for the recall process and the percentage of the linkage to the recall process,” he explained. “Obviously, the Governor’s fear of being deposed before the end of her term is already showing, because there has been growing unrest and indignation, not only in the face of this type of abuse, but particularly the incompetence, absence, and abandonment she has of the state of Chihuahua. We will not provoke an impeachment trial from here. What we will do is expose all this political persecution and all the pressure she herself is under, particularly from César Duarte, to whom she still has some loyalty, I don’t know, but at least it is the one that controls her, orders her, and makes her commit all these types of excesses and abuses.”