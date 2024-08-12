Mexico City.- President Andrés Manuel López Obrador warned that he will count the days before the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation (SCJN) resolves the case of Grupo Salinas, in which the Tax Administration Service (SAT) claims the collection of more than 25 billion pesos in unpaid taxes.

In his morning press conference, the federal president recalled that the judges resumed work on August 1, after concluding their summer vacation period, so they should process the matter as soon as possible.

“They were on vacation, they started on August 1st, we will be counting the days. It has been twelve days and (the case) reached them before they left for vacation,” he said.

“That’s what they want, for the judiciary to be at the service of corruption, that’s basically it, but fortunately the people are already very awake, very aware.”

The head of the Executive considered that it is probable that the ministers are waiting for the end of their six-year term to issue a position on the litigation with Ricardo Salinas Pliego’s companies.

“There are much more serious things (in the Judiciary), for example, what a minister did and which is still in the Court, which keeps the files of those who owe the public treasury 20 or 25 billion pesos,” he said.

“But since he has influence, he has leverage, a minister who kept a file to protect a company for nine months and now the same thing is happening, they are waiting for me to leave, because they already have something to resolve.”

Earlier this month, the president asked the Court to resolve within one or two days the dispute in which the federal government is demanding unpaid taxes from Grupo Salinas.

“Do you think the Court will rule in favor of the Government or Grupo Salinas?” he was asked.

“It is to be resolved in one day, in 24 hours. There is no way around it, because it has already gone through all the instances, it was even in the Court and in the Court they sent it to the Tribunal and in the Tribunal they ruled in favor of the SAT and it returns to the Court again, so there is no way that now the Court says that it is up to them to see the matter, because it is already to be defined,” he responded.

“And why does it not require much study? Because it has already been dealt with in a courtroom, it is almost a matter of res judicata, and all that is left is to say ‘it is not up to the Court’.”

López Obrador was questioned about the possibility that the ruling could take even longer, given that the judges could be focused on the protests to try to stop the reform of the Judicial Branch.

“But if it is something that can be resolved in one or two days, then after they have the strike,” he said, “they should take this out because it requires urgent resolution.”

The politician from Tabasco even gave an advance on the possible use of these resources, either in this or the next administration.

“(The amount) is enough to give scholarships to at least all those in kindergarten, preschool, in public schools. We are going to give the news to the kindergartens, that they will have their universal scholarship, that is what the president-elect proposed in her campaign,” he said.