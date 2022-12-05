Turin, life imprisonment requested for the anarchist Cospito: the Constitutional Court will express its opinion

“Condemned to an endless limbo, awaiting the end of my days”. The anarchist Alfredo Cospito affirmed it today, in a spontaneous declaration that opened the new appeal process in which he is accused in Turin. Having reached the 46th day of his hunger strike to protest against the hard prison, Cospito asked for the abolition of 41bis and life imprisonment as an impediment, while a procession of anarchists marched through the streets of the Piedmontese city.

“I’m not there and I’m not giving up but I will continue my hunger strike for the abolition of 41 bis and life imprisonment until my last breath to make these two repressive abominations of this country known to the world”, said Cospito , already sentenced to 20 years for sending two parcel bombs to the carabinieri school of Fossano (Cuneo) in 2005, which exploded without causing any injuries.

After the redevelopment of the crime, Cospito was sentenced last July for devastation, looting and massacre, which instead provides for life imprisonment. The judges today chose to accept some exceptions advanced by the defence, referring the decision on any extenuating circumstances to the Constitutional Court. If confirmed, Cospito would be sentenced to between 21 and 24 years. Today, however, the Attorney General Francesco Saluzzo has asked for life imprisonment for Cospito and for Anna Beniamino, Cospito’s companion, a sentence of 27 years and 1 month. “The events of Fossano, although qualified as a massacre, cannot be considered of equal gravity and therefore of equal penalty with the massacres that have caused dozens of deaths in the past”, the opinion of the defense lawyers. Cospito, already convicted of having kicked the CEO of Ansaldo Nucleare, Roberto Adinolfi in 2012, is considered by the judges to be the ideologue of Fai (informal anarchist federation). Last May he was subjected to solitary confinement, as provided for by 41 bis, and was transferred to the Sassari prison. A decision contested with a hunger strike that began a month and a half ago.

“The Italian judiciary decided that, being too subversive, I could no longer have the chance to see the stars again, freedom, they preferred life imprisonment, which I have no doubt you will give me, with the absurd accusation of having committed a massacre policy for two demonstrative attacks in the middle of the night, in deserted places, which should not and could not injure or kill anyone,” Cospito said. “Not satisfied, it was decided, in addition to the life imprisonment, given that from prison I continued to write and collaborate in the anarchist press, to shut my mouth forever with the 41 bis”, he added in his statement at the beginning of the hearing of today.

On the streets of Turin, about 250 anarchists asked for his release, starting from the Palace of Justice and arriving in Corso Regina Margherita. During the journey, smoke bombs were lit and several paper bombs were detonated, while a bartender who was complaining about the writing drawn on the walls of the banks was beaten up.