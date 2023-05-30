After almost two years in the Reclusorio Oriente in Mexico City, the soap opera actor Hector Parraa judge dictated sentence for the crime of corruption of minors: 10 years and six months in prison. long ago, his daughter Alexa Hoffman (Fruit of the love affair he had with the actress Ginny Hoffman), He denounced him for alleged sexual abuse. The young woman assures that her parent made her “improper touching” when she was 6 years old.

Daniela Parradaughter that the actor had with Erika Martínez, shared on his Instagram profile, a letter that his father Héctor Parra sent from jaila few days after receiving his sentence, which his lawyers will appeal. In his own handwriting he reiterated that he was innocentand that all this was a nightmare of conspiracy, lies and slander of the lowest and most crude.

“I will continue to defend my total innocence, now I firmly shout it with my head held high and with more integrity than ever, despite some and despite everything, we will continue to fight and not with my truth, but with the truth. I have I have denied and I continue to categorically deny the false accusations that my own daughter, obviously manipulated, trained and threatened, has lent herself to such vile complicity, which I regret with deep pain and more for her than for me”.

Héctor Parra acknowledges that Alexa Hoffman is a victim, but not from his own father as they want to make it seem. According to the actor, his daughter is the victim of the anger, contempt, frustration and revenge of an “inhuman and unscrupulous mother. Since the first day my daughter was born, I have loved, cared for, supported and, above all, respected her. Never in my life not for a single second have I been able to disrespect either of my two daughters in any way possible.”

Part of the letter that Héctor Parra sent from prison.

Likewise, the actor He made it very clear to be an irreproachable man. “It does not exist in my genes, nor in my principles, nor in my education, and I want to highlight that my mother and my grandmother, especially, as well as the rest of my family, planted in me by example, respect, honesty, discipline and other values. Everything that surrounds this unfortunate case, the only thing that really proves, is that they have made a person responsible for me, a guilty person without guilt, some responsibility with cheap tricks, with insufficient evidence and out of context. “

It is worth mentioning that Héctor Parra, before being sentenced for corruption of minors, had been acquitted of seven charges for improper touching of his daughter. In this regard he said in his letter:

“It is evident that by declaring myself acquitted of the alleged sexual abuse, the false statements, expert opinions, poorly trained witnesses and a series of inconsistencies and contradictions are revealed, and, even so, they hold me responsible for the alleged crime of corruption of minors that said does not correspond or find in strictly legal terms”.

The actor deeply thanked all the people who have helped him during this difficult process, including his daughter Daniela Parra.

Join our channel and receive Show News on WhatsApp