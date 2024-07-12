Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/07/2024 – 18:52

São Paulo mayoral candidate and federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (PSOL-SP) said that, if elected, he could take over abandoned properties to build affordable housing, based on legislation, according to him. The statement was made this Friday, the 12th, during a debate held by the UOL website and the newspaper S. Paulo Newspaperwhen asked about the housing policy he plans to implement in the city if he becomes mayor.

“The occupation is happening because the law is not being followed. I will follow the law,” he said. “The City Statute, a federal law passed in 2001. The law states that an underutilized, idle, abandoned property – many of those buildings in the city center have been abandoned for 20, 30 years, creating insecurity for passersby, generating crime, drug use, insecurity for women, especially – (the owner) must be notified. If it does not fulfill a social function, progressive property tax (must be applied) and the City Hall can take it to build social housing.”

Boulos also defended his two-decade-long involvement in the housing movement, the Homeless Workers’ Movement (MTST), but stated that he learned in the Chamber of Deputies, where he is serving his first parliamentary term, to engage in dialogue with those who think differently.

Boulos’s history as head of the MTST is often exploited by opponents. When asked whether, as mayor, he would allow invasions without judicial authorization, the pre-candidate said that he would start his housing policy with public buildings, where there is no expropriation process.

“The occupation is happening precisely because there was no policy in this regard. We are going to implement the policy starting with public buildings, which do not have this bureaucracy,” he replied. According to him, there are more than 30 abandoned buildings in the expanded center of the capital of São Paulo that belong to the INSS and that could be part of the project.

The pre-candidate also defended the creation of shared work spaces in buildings that were built as offices, because renovating this type of property is more difficult than building another, according to him.