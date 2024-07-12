The PSOL pre-candidate for mayor says he will rely on the City Statute to occupy underused public buildings

Federal deputy and pre-candidate for Mayor of São Paulo Guilherme Boulos (Psol) stated this Friday (12.Jul.2024) that, if elected, he will occupy, with legislative support, abandoned public properties. The statement was made during a debate promoted by Uol It is S. Paulo Newspaper.

“The occupation happens because the law is not enforced. I will enforce the law. The City Statutea federal law approved in 2001, states that the city government can take over an underused, idle, abandoned property to build social housing.”said Boulos.

The pre-candidate states that the there are more than 30 abandoned buildings in the center of the capital of São Paulo, which cause insecurity for those who pass by, crime and drug use. According to the congressman, coexistence in Chamber of Deputies taught him to “dialogue with those who are different”.

“The occupation is happening precisely because there was no policy in this regard. We are going to implement the policy starting with public properties, which do not have this bureaucracy.”he declared. Boulos served in the MTST (Landless Workers’ Movement) for two decades.

BOULOS AND NUNES TIED

Datafolha survey released on July 5 shows the current mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), with 24% of voting intentions in the race for mayor of the city, while Boulos has 23%. The technical tie scenario is the same as in the last survey, carried out in May.

Presenter José Luiz Datena (PSDB) reached 11%, compared to 8% recorded in the previous study. He is tied with coach Pablo Marçal (PRTB), with 10%, and with federal deputy Tabata Amaral (PSB), with 7%.

The survey was conducted by Datafolha from July 2 to 4, 2024. 1,092 voters were interviewed in São Paulo. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is approximately 3 pp (percentage points). The survey is registered with the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) under number SP-01178/2024.

