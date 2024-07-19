Former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) said on Thursday that “it is necessary to heal the division of society” and, After accepting his nomination as the Republican candidate for the White House, he assured that he will be the leader of all Americans, and not just those of his party.

It was his first public appearance since being the victim of an assassination attempt on Saturday during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and His words crowned the Republican National Convention, who on Monday had confirmed his nomination and that of his “number two,” Ohio Senator JD Vance.

Trump appeared before his supporters preceded by cheers and applause and said he arrived with a “message of confidence, strength and hope”: “I’m running for president for all of America, “Not for half, because there is no victory by winning only half,” he said.

In just over four months, after the November 5 elections, Republicans will achieve “an incredible victory and begin the four greatest years in the country’s history,” he said at the beginning of his speech.

Donald Trump in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo:EFE Share

In his opinion, a new stage will begin. “of security, prosperity and freedom for citizens of all races, religions, colors and creeds. (…) As Americans, we are united by a single, shared destiny,” he said.

The tone of his speech was slower, softer and more restrained than usual, as was the silence of those who listened to his account of the attack on Saturday, about which the former president said he would not speak further because it was “too painful” for him.

EFE