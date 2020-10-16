Zidane spoke in the Real Madrid-Cádiz preview that will be played this Saturday (6:30 pm) at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium. The meeting will be behind closed doors.

About the Cádiz party: “We know the situation. It has been 12 days without many players but we trained very well. The players came healthy, without problems, it is the most important thing. We have a block of seven games now and we are prepared for this stretch.”

Putting players out of position, by Griezmann: “Outside things … I have a lot of things on my mind. I’m not going to comment on the outside. It doesn’t make sense. So I’m sorry but I’m not going to answer.”

Declarations of Mayoral: “I talk as always with my players but it’s private. I’m not going to tell you what I talk to the players, it stays inside. The most important thing for me is to be honest with them. Now everyone can have an opinion, say, I’m not going to get into that. We are the ones who are here. Now that’s it. This group is the one we’re going to fight with, fight. It’s what interests me. I’m not going to tell you what I talk about with the players, it’s personal. “

Bring Messi in 2013, if you know anything: “I don’t know anything. I can’t tell you, I’m not going to talk about a player who isn’t ours. We know what Messi is, what he’s done and what he’s doing. But he’s not my player, I can’t comment. And no I know nothing about that you ask me. “

Exam every game, if it bothers you: “I don’t know your perception … You are here to talk about what is happening in Madrid. The important thing is to do things to the maximum. The rest I know the situation. The work of being Madrid coach … I know where I am. Almost 19 years at this club. The best thing that happened to me is getting to this great club, that’s for sure. I know the situation and every game I’m going to be judged. It’s the position I have here. “

Rodrygo, in what has improved and if it can be nine or second point: “Yes … These players can play in many positions. He is a player of the present and future. His preferred position is to play on the right and we try that when he plays it is there. He can play on the left or as midfielder, but we are many players . The important thing for him is to progress. He knows it is important. Little by little. There are many of us and I will count on everyone. The important thing is to be prepared and to do well when it comes to him. “

Cádiz will make an uncomfortable match: “It is a very disciplined team, which has just come up and is going to play against Madrid. They are going to make it difficult for us, uncomfortable. We know that all the teams in the League are difficult, also one that rises because the Segunda is very competitive. We have to be prepared, it is the important thing. We are not playing against a team that has just risen, we know that they are going to try, the difficulty … We will try to overcome it and get a good game, we want to add the three points “.

The lack of public helps to make the parties less crazy: “I don’t think … We prefer to play with the public, which is better. It’s normal. It was always like that.”

How to motivate Jovic after asking him to leave: “That is what you say … It is not like that. Jovic is a Madrid player. I think I have asked Jovic. That is why everyone can give their opinion, can say … I’m not going to get involved there. Say nonsense. .. It’s complicated. It’s not like that, but nothing happens. “

Public in Second B. If it should be in First: “Man … The problem, you know … I do not command in these things. We do what those who know, those who decide mark us. We adapt. If there is an audience, better, without a doubt. But if there is no We will do it without an audience. “

What did you think of Odegaard and Haaland: “I saw the Norwegian games, yes. Martin played a little different, in a line of four but well. When they go with the national team I prefer them to play. About Haaland … He is not my player, but he is good. What am I going to say “.

He has more with Vinicius, in Brazil Rodrygo has more minutes …: “I don’t know … What am I going to answer you. I’m going to think for a second … Nothing. I have two players, I’m going to count on both in the same way. I can’t tell you about the rest.”

Tight schedule. Reference when rotating the year of the doublet: “Yes, but we have talked about it many times. To win things in a very long season we need rotations. We have very good players to change. I also want to remind you of what we live here. They never rest. What I want is to talk to the fans. ours, that in the end they are important because they are always behind wanting us to win. Our players never rest. There is a block of seven games, then they go with the national team. I do not complain, I only explain that it is necessary to rotate and I think we can win that way . We have shown it. This way we can achieve things. The reality is that our players do not stop, others can rest a little. They never stop. We will continue in this line. “

Rotation in goal: “We will see how to handle it. I have three goalkeepers at my disposal. We will see how to manage it. They must be prepared.”

If you feel valued: “I feel valued because at the moment I have the place to train Real Madrid, which is a very, very important thing and a responsibility. For that reason, as it will not last a lifetime, in the end it is not that I do not care, it is not the word, but what I do I do at two thousand percent. And you can see it. But I enjoy being with my players every day. I am lucky to be with them and enjoy what I love, football. Nothing more … The rest, value or not … I have the position and I will take advantage of it until the last day “.

Mbappé: “There are many rumors around Real Madrid and I am not talking about the player in particular, but about everyone in general. This does not bother or influence. What is said does not influence the dressing room. The transfer market is closed, we have this team that is going to fight with everything that we have ahead and that is what we are going to do “.