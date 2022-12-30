Consequently, Bolsonaro will not attend the inauguration ceremony of the new leftist president, who was supposed to hand over the presidential sash to him according to protocol.

In response to a question by “Agence France Presse”, the presidency did not want to confirm this information.

And after bidding farewell to his supporters, on Friday, in his first statement on social networks since his defeat in the elections, Bolsonaro boarded an Air Force plane, according to the newspapers “O Globo” and “Estadao”, “CNN Brasil”, and the “U” website. L news.

Words before leaving

• Bolsonaro told “CNN Brasil”: “I am on a trip. I will be back soon.”

• In a speech he delivered prior to his departure, he affirmed: “The world will not stop on the first of January (…) There is a great future ahead of us.”

• The president, who was defeated by Lula by a small margin in the October elections, added: “We lose battles, but we do not lose the war.”

• He continued, crying: “I never expected to get here. At least we postponed the collapse of Brazil from this harmful left-wing ideology by 4 years.”

• He also said: “I gave my best”.

Bolsonaro was directing his words directly to his supporters who are still camping in front of the army barracks and in front of the army headquarters in Brasilia and other cities, to demand military intervention to prevent Lula from taking office.

In front of his official residence at the Alvorada Palace, demonstrators following the live broadcast shouted “coward” and “shame.”

Since Lula’s victory, Bolsonaro has been living almost isolated in Brasilia, away from the limelight.