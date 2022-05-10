Monterrey.- Mr. Mario Escobar Salazar, father of Debanhi Susana Escobar Bazaldua, affirmed that he will ask for “the head” of whoever is necessary if irregularities are found in the case of his daughter, found dead inside a cistern at the Nueva Castilla motel, in the General Escobedo municipality, Nuevo León.

It was in a video published on his YouTube channel with the name “Mario Escobar we want the truth May 9, 2022”, where he assured that even could request the resignation or dismissal of the attorney general of Nuevo LeónGustavo Adolfo Guerrero Gutierrez and Griselda Nunezprosecutor specializing in crimes against women.

“What a pity that they are doing this, let’s hope that if the guilty begin to come out, they will retaliate against these people who in some way need a corrective in the aspect that if they are negligent, they will be removed from their position, and apart from that, nothing else should be stay there, it should not go unpunished,” said Debanhi’s father.

Mr. Escobar assured that there is evidence that his daughter was murdered and planted in the cistern of the Nueva Castilla motelTherefore, he was shown with the intention of continuing his fight.

“We have a lot of evidence with the autopsy that in these days is going to be determined, the same prosecutor already knows that they are working in coordination with the commission that commands the Secretary of Public Security of the Mexican Republic, and well, somehow The truth has to come out,” he stressed and later asked that “this” no longer continue to happen, referring to alleged bad practices by the authorities.

“We are already tired of these femicides, in Debanhi’s case it was a femicide that they killed her, that they planted her and there is the evidence. Everything will be shown,” he reaffirmed by revealing that he has a chronology and videos that he uses to put together their own investigation, “I’m going to leave letters with the whole truth,” he said.

Mario Escobar said he was tired of “lies”and that both he and the rest of society want “the truth” not only about what happened to his daughter, but to other victims.

“We already want them to tell us the truth, for society to be calm, for our children to be calm. I no longer have (…) I’m tired of them lying to us, that if they planted her, they did kill her, that if they planted it, yes they planted it, everything coincides,” he added, notoriously angry about the issue.