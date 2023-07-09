Governor of SP said it was “impossible to agree on everything”, in reference to disagreements between the 2 on tax reform

The Governor of Sao Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans), said this Sunday (July 9, 2023) that it will always be “loyal” to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Said it’s not possible “agree on everything”, in reference to friction between the 2 over whether or not to support tax reform. He made the statement during the event celebrating the 91st anniversary of the Constitutionalist Revolution of 1932, at Ibirapuera Park, in the south zone of the capital.

Here is the full speech of the governor of São Paulo about the former president: “The president is a great friend. We can differ on some points about the reform, it’s normal. We cannot always agree on everything. It was already like that when I was a minister, there were situations where I disagreed with him, but I tried to advise in the most respectful and loyal way possible. I’ve always had a very strong loyalty. The points I had made about the renovation were made before for him and everything is fine. We talked and I will always be loyal to the president, I will always be grateful to the president. If I’m here, I owe him”.

It is the 1st public statement by the governor of SP after the attrition.

Tarcísio supported tax reform. He contradicted the former president and members of the PL.

On Friday (July 7, 2023), Bolsonaro said he had spoken with the governor of São Paulo. He said that the relationship between the 2 returned to how it was before: “Everything 100%, positive talk”.