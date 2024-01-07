Pía Copello and her daughter, Catalina, They surprised all Peruvians by presenting the minor's venture: Catitejas. The business was presented nationally through the América TV program 'Mande qué mande', and, since then, sales have been increasing. Now, Pía has reported that she is the one who helps her daughter promote the brand and prepare the sweets, but she also revealed that she could now provide the delivery service for the small business. We tell you all the details below.

What did Pía Copello say about her daughter's entrepreneurship?

Through Instagram, Copello He pointed out that, despite it being the weekend, they do not rest in making material for the brand. He taught the process of generating content and preparing the chocotejas. In addition, he also left more than one person amazed by showing the delivery backpack for the business.

“Very soon I will also deliver,” wrote Pía carrying the backpack on her back.

María Pía Copello showed her support for her youngest daughter. Photo: Instagram/Pía Copello

How did Pía Copello's daughter's business start?

According to what little Catalina told 'Whoever sends', the idea of ​​starting a business was born at school. When she told her parents, they did not hesitate to support her and now the fruits of her efforts are being seen.

“My Catita fills us with pride. Today she presents her venture, Catitejas. “We couldn't be happier.”said the TV host.

