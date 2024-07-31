Summer holidays don’t always go as planned, as unexpected events are always around the corner. A very famous actress knows this very well. influencers Italian, who was rushed to hospital and operated on during her vacation.

Here’s who it is and what happened.

Italian Influencer Undergoes Surgery While on Vacation

Vacation is not always synonymous with lightheartedness and relaxation, as the unforeseen are always ready to pop up. A very famous woman has in fact ended up in hospital right during his vacation period. In fact, he was on thePonza Island when, suddenly, she got into an accident that led her to go urgently to the nearest hospital.

Of course all this has been documented on Instagramwhere the celebrity posted stories to tell her followers what happened. The woman appeared in a hospital bed with a bandage and then decided to tell what happened. Luckily, the matter does not seem to be very serious, as it was resolved within a few hours and was told by the person directly involved.

Entrepreneur ends up in hospital: here’s who it is

The influencer in question is also a famous entrepreneur who over the years has achieved important goals at work. The woman, who is very well known, was on holiday in Ponza and on her second day of well-deserved relaxation she found herself fighting against this sudden completely unexpected.

On my second day of vacation I hurt my finger badly. I thank the ambulance girl who recognized me and told me I had to go to the hospital. So I came here to Rome, where last night they operated on my finger to reconstruct it because I cut off a piece of it.

Cynical Beautician

We are talking about theCynical Beauticianwhose real name is that of Cristina Fogazzi. The woman has given birth to a real business and within a few months she has become a real queen for everything that has to do with the skincare. Ironically, the finger that was hit by this little misfortune was the middle finger. Get well soon!