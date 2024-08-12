The chain of Costco is one of the most prestigious in the United Statesand is mainly known for the great benefits it offers to those who are affiliated with any of its memberships, through which you can access great discountsas told by a regular customer of the company.

According to the criteria of

Kristen Markel, who purchased one of the Costco membershipsexplained on the site Business Insider What is the strategy you used to save hundreds of dollars shopping at the chain: I have been visiting her every week for two years now, In the physical store you can find unmissable discounts that do not appear in the virtual store.

“During my numerous visits, I learned to look at the labels to see if there are any discounts, especially in the home goods and electronics sections,” she said, revealing a very specific observation: If a price on a tag ends in .00 or .88, it may mean a discount..

Those types of offers are the ones that are limited, so advises not to miss them if you come across anyWhile Markel considers herself a fan of online shopping, in the case of Costco she makes the most of her membership with the trick of visiting its physical stores every week, where she usually gets more than one surprise.

He also mentions that The best deals are often found in monthly sales emails sent by the company, even though they send daily updates on discounts. In that regard, he recommended visiting the “Hot Warehouse Buys” section.

Sale prices are a great opportunity for many customers Photo:iStock Share

What is the best day to look for deals at Costco?

As Kristen Markel mentions in Business Insider, Mondays are usually the best day of the week to look for dealssince the days of the biggest sales end on Sundays and on Mondays you can be one of the first to take advantage of the last products left in stock from those offers, probably at unbeatable prices.

“When it comes to choosing a good time of day to shop, I found that Arriving a little after opening is ideal“He said, adding that if you can’t go in the morning, the second best time is before closing on Mondays, to take advantage of the offers before they close.