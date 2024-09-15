Although Walmart continues to be one of the favorite supermarkets for Americans, Recently many customers have complained about the policies you have implemented in your payment areas. In this regard, a woman’s statement went viral. She said her experience was so bad that she almost cried.

Through her Facebook profile, Jessica Dooly said that On a recent visit to Walmart she was frustrated by the store’s checkout procedures, She said she was very disappointed to have to wait in a long line with a full cart.

As he shared, after having made his purchases, he approached the self-checkout. However, due to the amount of items he was carrying, they asked him to use the checkout line. “I hate small talk so much. I love self-checkout. Luckily my cashier was nice and didn’t talk to me about unnecessary things,” Dooly said.

But, beyond not wanting to face meaningless conversations, the reality is that many clients have complained in recent months due to the new rules that Walmart has implemented in its self-checkout area.

However, due to issues such as theft, Walmart is getting stricter with self-checkout by reducing the number of available checkouts and reviewing customers in more detail.

In fact, in some branches, Some machines are only available to Walmart+ subscribersthat is, those who have a store membership.

Besides, The company has reduced the limit of items that shoppers can scan at kiosks. Now there can only be fifteen, and in some stores even ten.

The customer found a full checkout and was unable to use self-checkout. Photo:iStock Share

Lack of bags, another problem that plagues Walmart

In her Facebook post, which has received many approving comments, Jessica Dooly also spoke about another problem that more and more Walmart customers are facing: the lack of bags.

The policy regarding bags for items varies. in accordance with state mandates. Some stores have eliminated them entirely while others charge for them.

Still, the client’s post caught attention because, It is unusual that there was no bag available.