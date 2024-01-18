'Dad in trouble' experiences moments of tension after its last episode showed Cristóbal's betrayal of Elvis, his best friend. In the successful novel by Latin TelevisionMartín Seminario's son kissed Barbara in a nightclub, where Tangoa was present and witnessed how his girlfriend was unfaithful to him with Stephanie's ex-lover, who was also able to see the incident. Given this, the character played by Jano Baca confronted his friendship, which he tried to justify. Likewise, he complained to Barbara about her action; However, she revealed to him that they were no longer in a relationship.

This scene sparked the imagination of fans, who compared the event to what happened in the song 'She and I', by Don Omar and Romeo, which is about a man's betrayal of his friend when dating his partner.

How did fans react to Cristóbal's kiss to Bárbara in 'Dad in Trouble'?

The viewers of 'Dad in trouble' They did not take long to express their feelings on social networks about this scene and spoke out against Cristobal and in favor of Elviswho not only had to endure his friend's 'delay', but also his girlfriend's infidelity, which he indicated he had forgotten to tell her to finish with.

“Treachery! There are codes”, “He ends you and doesn't tell you, where have I seen that?”, “Elvis did want something serious with Barbara, why did they do that to him?”, “Poor Elvis, zero codes with Cristóbal”, “The true 'I went out with your wife'”, “With those friends, for what enemies? “Elvis, we are with you,” were some of the comments on social media. Latin.

In addition, users also criticized Stephanie, who seemed to be outraged by Cristóbal and Bárbara's kiss even though she already has another relationship. Likewise, they stated that his situation has nothing to do with that of Elvis, who was truly betrayed.

What was Jano Baca's reaction to the episode of 'Dad in Trouble'?

The betrayal he suffered Elvis Tangoa It also did not go unnoticed Jano Baca, actor who plays the young man in 'Dad in Trouble'. Through his social networks, Baca published a video in which he can be seen singing the song 'Frágil', by Yahritza y su Esencia with Grupo Frontera, as a clear reference to the sadness of his character for seeing his trust broken. of the.

In the comments, his fans let him know their support for Elvis, as well as a request for him to forget about Barbara, who did not know how to value him. However, not everything was sadness, since other users felt identified with the song and revealed that, like 'Paiche', they were also victims of betrayal.