It’s common for many women not to realize they’re pregnant until several weeks have passed. Of course, the suspicion comes when their period doesn’t show up. But one New Jersey resident says that She didn’t realize she was having a baby until she was eight months pregnant.

Nicole Patrick, 39, shared with the media The Sun that She was shocked to learn that she was more than eight months pregnant. after going to the hospital for a routine check-up in April of this year.

Of course, the news left her stunned as she had minor symptoms and Her pregnancy went virtually unnoticed.

The woman, who is originally from New Jersey, said the reason she did not suspect the possibility of pregnancy is that She had been diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome, a condition that affects the ovaries and makes it difficult to get pregnant.

Although the professional makeup artist is now happy enjoying having a little girl, she admits that she went through very overwhelming moments and that, Although at one point there were signs that she was pregnant, she did not believe it. until weeks ahead.

“It wasn’t until I had an ultrasound in the ER that I was completely stunned and in shock.“I started crying because it was so overwhelming. My mind was going a million miles a minute thinking about every possible thing, from needing to get health insurance and prenatal care to how my life was never going to be the same,” she said.

He did not give details about the Explanation that doctors gave her for not detecting her pregnancy a situation that is rare and normally occurs when the woman is taking hormones, is breastfeeding, or is even going through a severe stressful situation.

A tragic moment alleviated by the happiness of a baby

Besides that her pregnancy was not normal, Another reason Nicole is surprised by what she experienced is that her father passed away five months before she found out she was having a baby.

In the end, she considers that the arrival of her little daughter Sophia made a big difference for both her and her family. The news helped them find some comfort in the sad moment they were experiencing.