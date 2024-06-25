After a long and exhausting interrogation, Luca Ricci, the fifty-year-old worker confessed to having killed his elderly parents in their home in Fano. The shocking revelations would have arrived sooner or later, thanks to the commitment of the police. Eventually, the man broke down and revealed everything that had happened in what has now become the “house of horrors”.

In front of the prosecutor Maria Letizia Fucci, the culprit reconstructed all the events preceding the double murder during the very long interrogation. Also surfaced a motive which would lead to the explosion of homicidal madness.

The drama took place in the night between Sunday and Monday. Luisa Marconi, 70 years old, had called her son, who lived upstairs, because she was feeling ill. “My mother wasn’t well, I went down to take her blood pressure,” Ricci would have said. It was around 2 am when Luca Ricci went down to his parents’ apartment. At a certain point, in a short time, an argument broke out, and he and his mother continued to argue about financial issues.

“I needed money, but she said enough,” he would reveal during the interrogation. After the refusal of her mother, who in any case had already helped her son by managing to sell the house to cover his debts, Ricci strangled. The man would have used a cord or an electric wire. At that point it would be the turn of his father, Giuseppe Ricci, 75 years old.

The fifty-year-old then went into the bedroom with a hammer, which the firefighters later found thrown into a well in the garden. The father, once woken up by his son, attempted to defend himself, but Ricci repeatedly hit him on the head. There was nothing that could be done for either of them, who died by specific will of their son. After the crime, the man returned to his house, where his eighteen-year-old son was sleeping, completely unaware of his grandparents’ tragedy.

Only the next morning, around 8, Ricci accompanied his son to school and returned to Fano. At that point he attempted to escape his responsibilities and faked a dramatic event at his parents’ home. Man, in fact, has raised the alarm claiming that his parents were not responding, also worried because the door was locked from the inside.

The firefighters arrived on site and found the lifeless bodies of the two elders. The investigators immediately decided to question him. Initially Ricci denied any involvement. In the end, however, during a demanding interrogation, he gave in. “Yes, I killed my parents. I had other debts but they didn’t want to give me more money,” he confessed. Luca Ricci will have to answer for double murder aggravated by cruelty and kinship.