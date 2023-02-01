Influencer Shows Outfit For Grandma’s Funeral, Web Rises | VIDEO

There is controversy over a video posted on TikTok by Sara La Rusca, a Neapolitan influencer who boasts almost 2 million followers, in which the young woman shows the outfit chosen to attend her grandmother’s funeral.

“I wear white for grandma’s funeral – the influencer begins at the beginning of the video – My whole family and I wore white, even if I wore some black, sorry grandma. I settled down a bit but not too much because she liked it when I was very simple”.

The video, which has garnered over 4 million views, has triggered fierce controversy with users who have fiercely criticized the influencer.

“Your grandmother dies and you make videos to get noticed?” can be read in the various comments on the video.

Criticisms to which Sara La Rusca subsequently responded with another video posted on hers profile TikTok.

“If they had even listened to the video before shooting stupid things, they would have understood that mine was not a video to show the outfit at my grandmother’s funeral, but to remember her” replied the influencer.

“What surprises me about these people is not their malice, it’s their superficiality,” added the young woman.