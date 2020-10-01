Quino, in front of several Mafalda cartoons, at the Museo del Humor, in Buenos Aires, in 2014. Enrique Marcarian / Reuters

The creation of a character like Mafalda, starting in 1964, is a milestone because Quino brought with her the gaze of an adult, with a very good heart, to the world of children. It does not matter what you look at, but the point of view. The first thing Mafalda does when she comes into the world is ask what the hell she is doing here, why are there injustices and why does she have to eat soup every day… She was a contestant. She, Manolito, Guille, Susanita … are incredible characters, with whom young people identified. I think Quino was inspired by Charles M. Schulz, the creator of Charlie Brown and Snoopy. Since then he has been showing the concerns of the moment, from the danger of the atomic bomb, to global warming and the extinction of species. She reinvented herself in the songs because she had a very sensitive antenna to capture where the shots were going.

Mafalda is also an awareness of feminism, injustice, and equality between races. With her philosopher’s sentences: “We have men of principles, a pity that they do not let them pass from the beginning.” Thus she put us in front of more physical than metaphysical problems, she placed you in front of the real problems of the world, hence Quino drew that globe in her cartoons because she saw that we were living in a globalized world and our society endangered the Her world, relatively limited, was made with a simple drawing and schematized characters, accompanied by a simple props. I’m looking at the books I have at his house, books that were for children but for parents to read.

Personally, Quino was one of the engines that I had to make the leap from architecture to the comic strip, I always considered him a role model. His character as Mafalda was, to a certain extent, repipi, but supportive, charming … and I wanted to turn Spanish politicians into characters following that trail. And I was eventually, if I may, the representative of Quino in Spain. He received many invitations to events and awards and he would always call me and say, “Go and speak and say thank you on my behalf.” He honored me with his friendship and when he came to Spain — he was an admirer of Forges and Chumy Chúmez — he used to come home because we would always wait for him with a bottle of Vega Sicilia. He liked to drink and eat well.

As a person he was a humanistic humorist, shy, close, silent, affectionate and who listened a lot. I was not going from Quino for life. When he got fed up with Mafalda, he stopped doing it because it seemed the most honest thing to him and he wanted to renew himself with other characters and themes, such as those related to the elderly, but he was disenchanted because they were not welcomed by Mafalda. Quino went into decline when his wife, Alicia, the staff on which he leaned, died. Of the many things that can be said about his work, I am left with a phrase from Cortázar: “It is not important what I think of Mafalda, what is important is what Mafalda thinks of me.” And from his strips, a sentence from Manolito: “If someone hits your left cheek, go and learn karate.”

Jose Maria Perez, Peridis, He is a cartoonist for EL PAÍS.