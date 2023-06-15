One of the youtubers involved in the Rome incident tries to clear himself

One of the youtubers aboard the Lamborghini, involved in a terrible accident with a Smart in Rome in which a 5-year-old boy lost his life, breaks the silence on social media trying to exonerate himself.

It is Vito Lo Iacono, alias “er chainsaw”, protagonist of the video in which he shows the car rented for the crazy challenge, moreover mocking the owners of the Smarts, which is precisely the car in which the deceased child, his sister, was traveling and the mother, both injured but not life threatening.

In the last video posted on his profile Instagram, in fact, the youtuber, who collaborates with The Borderline, wrote as his first comment: “Hi, the trauma I’m feeling is indescribable, I just want to say that I’ve never driven and that I’m very close to the victim’s family”.

The attempt to clear himself for what happened sparked the anger of numerous users, who attacked the youtuber. “This doesn’t take away your responsibility,” wrote one follower. And again: “You are still an accomplice in the death of a child” reads among the numerous comments.